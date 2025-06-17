Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Overnight Attack Leaves Dozens Casualties

An overnight assault by Russian forces on Kyiv led to significant loss of life and injuries, as confirmed by Ukraine's Interior Minister. Fourteen individuals perished, while 44 were injured in the attack.

Residential buildings, educational facilities, and essential infrastructure suffered under the barrage, exacerbating the city's turmoil.

The report, delivered by Minister Ihor Klymenko via Telegram, underscores the ongoing conflict's heavy toll on civilian areas.

