Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Overnight Attack Leaves Dozens Casualties
An overnight attack on Kyiv by Russian forces resulted in 14 fatalities and 44 injuries, according to Ukraine's Interior Minister. The assault inflicted damage on residential buildings, educational institutions, and crucial infrastructure. The situation was reported by Minister Ihor Klymenko through the Telegram messaging app.
An overnight assault by Russian forces on Kyiv led to significant loss of life and injuries, as confirmed by Ukraine's Interior Minister. Fourteen individuals perished, while 44 were injured in the attack.
Residential buildings, educational facilities, and essential infrastructure suffered under the barrage, exacerbating the city's turmoil.
The report, delivered by Minister Ihor Klymenko via Telegram, underscores the ongoing conflict's heavy toll on civilian areas.
