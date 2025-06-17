Left Menu

Tragedy in Manipur: Missing Man Found Dead Sparks Protests

A physically challenged man who went missing in Manipur was found dead, leading to protests. Nine people were arrested in connection to the case, including members of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol. After his body was exhumed, violent protests erupted, prompting police to use tear gas for crowd control.

A tragic incident unfolded in Manipur's Imphal West district as a physically challenged man, missing for nearly a week, was discovered dead. The revelation sparked protests, according to police reports.

In a swift crackdown, nine individuals were arrested in connection to the case, six of whom were linked to the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol. The victim, Chesam Abdul Kadir, reportedly went missing after being accused of theft and mob-assaulted.

Authorities located Kadir's body buried in Samurou Naorem following recent arrests. An investigation revealed he was killed and buried. The discovery ignited protests in Paobitek as residents turned to burning tyres and clashed with security forces. Police responded with tear gas to disperse protesters.

