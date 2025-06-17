Criminal Network Crumbles in Ontario Towing Industry Crackdown

Eighteen individuals, primarily believed to be of Indian-origin, have been arrested with assets over 4.2 million CAD confiscated, as part of a crackdown on a criminal network tied to Ontario's towing industry, officials disclosed.

Arrests were made by Peel Regional Police in a Joint Force Operation with local law enforcement, highlighting the network's involvement in extortion and insurance fraud.

The investigation, known as Project Outsource, exposed that suspects exploited staged vehicle collisions for insurance fraud, wielding threats and firearms to dominate towing operations, emphasizing the urgent call for bail reform in light of repeat offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)