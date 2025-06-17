Mobile Phone Deposit Facility Eases Voting in Punjab Bypolls

Voters in Punjab's Ludhiana West constituency can now conveniently deposit their mobile phones at designated counters during the upcoming by-election, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Hosted outside the polling stations, these counters will be overseen by trained volunteers.

This move seeks to enhance the voting experience for the public, particularly benefitting women, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities, while maintaining the confidentiality of the voting process. The initiative mandates that phones be switched off within a 100-meter radius to preserve electoral decorum.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C highlighted that this effort, part of broader election reforms, will be uniformly applied across all 194 polling stations. The vacant Ludhiana West seat, previously held by AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, will see polling on June 19, with results announced on June 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)