Mobile Phone Deposit Facility Eases Voting in Punjab Bypolls
The Election Commission of India has introduced a mobile phone deposit facility at Ludhiana West's by-election to improve voter convenience. Managed by trained volunteers, this initiative ensures voters can safely store their phones outside polling stations, upholding voting secrecy while aiding seniors, women, and people with disabilities.
Voters in Punjab's Ludhiana West constituency can now conveniently deposit their mobile phones at designated counters during the upcoming by-election, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Hosted outside the polling stations, these counters will be overseen by trained volunteers.
This move seeks to enhance the voting experience for the public, particularly benefitting women, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities, while maintaining the confidentiality of the voting process. The initiative mandates that phones be switched off within a 100-meter radius to preserve electoral decorum.
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C highlighted that this effort, part of broader election reforms, will be uniformly applied across all 194 polling stations. The vacant Ludhiana West seat, previously held by AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, will see polling on June 19, with results announced on June 23.
