Left Menu

Mobile Phone Deposit Facility Eases Voting in Punjab Bypolls

The Election Commission of India has introduced a mobile phone deposit facility at Ludhiana West's by-election to improve voter convenience. Managed by trained volunteers, this initiative ensures voters can safely store their phones outside polling stations, upholding voting secrecy while aiding seniors, women, and people with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:23 IST
Mobile Phone Deposit Facility Eases Voting in Punjab Bypolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Voters in Punjab's Ludhiana West constituency can now conveniently deposit their mobile phones at designated counters during the upcoming by-election, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Hosted outside the polling stations, these counters will be overseen by trained volunteers.

This move seeks to enhance the voting experience for the public, particularly benefitting women, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities, while maintaining the confidentiality of the voting process. The initiative mandates that phones be switched off within a 100-meter radius to preserve electoral decorum.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C highlighted that this effort, part of broader election reforms, will be uniformly applied across all 194 polling stations. The vacant Ludhiana West seat, previously held by AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, will see polling on June 19, with results announced on June 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025