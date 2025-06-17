Left Menu

Shocking Arrest in 16-Year-Old's Kidnapping and Assault Case

A 21-year-old man, Roshan Kumar, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Jam village, with her father filing a complaint. Police rescued the girl from near Gang Kishore village after Kumar reportedly took her to Hyderabad under false pretenses.

  • India

In a concerning development, authorities have detained a 21-year-old individual identified as Roshan Kumar for the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor. The incident initially unfolded on March 20 when the girl was abducted from Jam village.

Following the abduction, the girl's father promptly lodged a formal complaint, which led to an intensive police investigation under the supervision of Superintendent Omvir Singh. The rescue operation culminated near Gang Kishore village, where law enforcement successfully liberated the 16-year-old from Kumar's custody.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Kumar deceitfully took the teenager to Hyderabad on the guise of matrimony. During her captivity, the girl reportedly endured three months of sexual assault. In light of these revelations, charges have been upgraded to include rape under the stringent provisions of the BNS and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

