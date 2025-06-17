South Korea's Race Against Time: Securing a Trade Deal with the U.S.
South Korea is accelerating efforts to finalize a trade deal with the U.S. amid recent political shifts. The focus is on adjusting tariffs, with Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo leading the initiative under President Lee Jae Myung. However, recent political turmoil has slowed progress, complicating the negotiations.
South Korea is intensifying its efforts to seal a trade agreement with the United States following domestic political changes that have hindered tariff discussions. Seoul's top negotiator revealed these plans on Tuesday, marking a significant policy shift under newly elected President Lee Jae Myung.
Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo indicated that developmental sluggishness was due to various uncertainties and intense global tariff discussions. Now, with a task force in place, the new administration aims to tackle the challenges by preparing a comprehensive negotiation package to benefit both nations.
The urgency of these negotiations has been compounded by geopolitical factors, such as the Israel-Iran conflict, which affected diplomatic meetings. Despite these challenges, South Korean authorities are keen to prevent the nation's businesses from being at a tariff disadvantage compared to other global competitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
