Tragic Loss in Mau: Clerk Found Dead

In a disturbing development from Mau district, a clerk posted in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court was discovered dead, hanging from a noose on Tuesday. Police believe the incident to be a tragic case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Sher Bahadur Chauhan, who was residing in a rented house with a friend. It has been reported by his friend that Chauhan had been experiencing significant stress since his marriage was recently arranged.

Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey noted that preliminary investigations point towards suicide. Authorities are continuing their probe to gather further insights into Chauhan's untimely passing.

