Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Mau: Clerk Found Dead

A clerk working at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Mau district was discovered dead, hanging in a suspected suicide. The deceased, Sher Bahadur Chauhan, lived with a friend and was allegedly under stress, possibly linked to his upcoming marriage. Police are investigating the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:31 IST
Tragic Loss in Mau: Clerk Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing development from Mau district, a clerk posted in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court was discovered dead, hanging from a noose on Tuesday. Police believe the incident to be a tragic case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Sher Bahadur Chauhan, who was residing in a rented house with a friend. It has been reported by his friend that Chauhan had been experiencing significant stress since his marriage was recently arranged.

Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey noted that preliminary investigations point towards suicide. Authorities are continuing their probe to gather further insights into Chauhan's untimely passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025