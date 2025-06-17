Tragic Loss in Mau: Clerk Found Dead
A clerk working at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Mau district was discovered dead, hanging in a suspected suicide. The deceased, Sher Bahadur Chauhan, lived with a friend and was allegedly under stress, possibly linked to his upcoming marriage. Police are investigating the tragic incident.
In a disturbing development from Mau district, a clerk posted in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court was discovered dead, hanging from a noose on Tuesday. Police believe the incident to be a tragic case of suicide.
The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Sher Bahadur Chauhan, who was residing in a rented house with a friend. It has been reported by his friend that Chauhan had been experiencing significant stress since his marriage was recently arranged.
Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey noted that preliminary investigations point towards suicide. Authorities are continuing their probe to gather further insights into Chauhan's untimely passing.
