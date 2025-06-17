Court Grants IVF Permission to Notorious Gangster for Family Continuation
A Delhi court permitted gangster Sandeep 'Kala Jathedi', incarcerated in Tihar Jail, to undergo an IVF-related medical procedure to conceive a child with his wife, Anuradha Choudhary. The procedure involved semen collection within Tihar Jail, ensuring privacy and prompt hospital transfer, to secure their family lineage.
- Country:
- India
In an unusual legal development, a Delhi court has approved the plea of notorious gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, currently held in Tihar Jail, to undergo an in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure. This decision was made to facilitate the continuation of his family lineage.
Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Walson granted Jathedi interim custody parole, enabling him to undergo a critical medical procedure within a specified timeframe. Sources reported that on June 14, between 6 and 7 AM, medical professionals visited the jail for semen collection, with strict privacy observed.
The prison authorities and investigating officials have been instructed to assist in the process. AIIMS confirmed that samples collected in jail were to be transferred to an IVF clinic, safeguarding the fertility treatment's timeliness and effectiveness for Jathedi's wife, Anuradha Choudhary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cracking Down on Crime: Close Aide of Gangster Apprehended in Punjab Shootout Case
Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force Cracks Down on Fugitives, Recovers Weapons and Drugs
Leavenworth's Legacy: From Gangsters to Migrant Detentions
Court Clears IVF Procedure for Gangster in Tihar Jail
Mona Singh and Priyanshu Painyuli Wrap Up Gangster Drama 'Paan Parda Zarda'