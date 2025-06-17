Court Grants IVF Permission to Notorious Gangster for Family Continuation

In an unusual legal development, a Delhi court has approved the plea of notorious gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, currently held in Tihar Jail, to undergo an in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure. This decision was made to facilitate the continuation of his family lineage.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Walson granted Jathedi interim custody parole, enabling him to undergo a critical medical procedure within a specified timeframe. Sources reported that on June 14, between 6 and 7 AM, medical professionals visited the jail for semen collection, with strict privacy observed.

The prison authorities and investigating officials have been instructed to assist in the process. AIIMS confirmed that samples collected in jail were to be transferred to an IVF clinic, safeguarding the fertility treatment's timeliness and effectiveness for Jathedi's wife, Anuradha Choudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)