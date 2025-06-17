Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail for Vikas Yadav in Katara Case
The Supreme Court has extended interim bail for Vikas Yadav, convicted in the Nitish Katara murder case, by two weeks so he can attend to his ailing mother after her surgery. The court emphasized no further extensions would be granted, demanding Yadav adhere strictly to the bail conditions.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted an extension to Vikas Yadav's interim bail, originally awarded for his father's court appeal, allowing him an additional two weeks to care for his mother post-surgery. This decision extends Yadav's release, permitting him to attend to family matters but under stringent conditions.
The interim relief will enable Yadav, serving a 25-year sentence for his role in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, to stay with his mother, who recently underwent surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi. The court reinforced that there would be no further extensions to this bail period, which was initially granted in April.
Vikas Yadav's legal representatives argued his necessity at home, citing the medical board's report that deemed the elder Yadav stable but needing postoperative care. Under the bail terms, Vikas is to remain primarily confined to his residence in Ghaziabad and is restricted from contacting witnesses related to his case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Vikas Yadav
- Nitish Katara
- murder case
- interim bail
- AIIMS
- New Delhi
- Justice
- convict
- law
ALSO READ
Army Commander, Central command flags off Plastic Eradication Kaar Sewa for rejuvenation of Ganga New Delhi [I
Occams Advisory Pioneers AI-Finance Dialogue at New Delhi Inauguration
Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Bail to Influencer Sharmistha Panoli
Delhi CM Opens New Facility at AIIMS for Patient Attendants
Cal HC grants interim bail to influencer Sharmistha Panoli, arrested for allegedly posting video on social media with communal comments.