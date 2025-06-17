Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail for Vikas Yadav in Katara Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted an extension to Vikas Yadav's interim bail, originally awarded for his father's court appeal, allowing him an additional two weeks to care for his mother post-surgery. This decision extends Yadav's release, permitting him to attend to family matters but under stringent conditions.

The interim relief will enable Yadav, serving a 25-year sentence for his role in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, to stay with his mother, who recently underwent surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi. The court reinforced that there would be no further extensions to this bail period, which was initially granted in April.

Vikas Yadav's legal representatives argued his necessity at home, citing the medical board's report that deemed the elder Yadav stable but needing postoperative care. Under the bail terms, Vikas is to remain primarily confined to his residence in Ghaziabad and is restricted from contacting witnesses related to his case.

(With inputs from agencies.)