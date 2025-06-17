Left Menu

Congress Challenges Central Government Over Delays in Caste Census

The Congress accused the central government of delaying the caste census, claiming a lack of transparency and insufficient funding. Sachin Pilot emphasized the need for accurate data to improve living conditions. Allegations were made against the Modi government for politicizing the issue, despite their previous opposition to caste surveys.

The Congress party has criticized the central government for delaying the caste census, accusing it of lacking transparency and failing to allocate sufficient funding. According to Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot, only Rs 574 crore has been allocated against the Rs 10,000 crore necessary for the project.

Pilot emphasized that the caste census is crucial not only for data collection but also for understanding the living conditions of various communities to aid in policy formation. He called for an adoption of the 'Telangana model' nationally, urging the government to be transparent.

The Modi government has been accused of initially dismissing calls for a caste census, labeling proponents as 'urban naxals.' Critics say that the recent volte-face comes amid increasing public demand, yet, the government seems to be managing the narrative more than facilitating actionable outcomes.

