Polavaram—Banakacherla Project Controversy Sparks Water Rights Debate

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu defended the Polavaram—Banakacherla project against Telangana's objections, arguing it uses only surplus floodwaters. Telangana Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed it violates water-sharing norms. Ramanaidu highlighted the benefits for Rayalaseema and criticized previous unauthorized Telangana projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister, Nimmala Ramanaidu, asserted on Tuesday that the Polavaram—Banakacherla project will not impact upstream states negatively, countering the concerns raised by neighboring Telangana.

Addressing accusations from Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who urged the central government to scrap the project, Ramanaidu clarified that it utilizes only surplus floodwaters from Polavaram.

While Reddy warned of potential legal action citing violations of water-sharing agreements, Ramanaidu emphasized the project's benefits for Rayalaseema and criticized alleged irregularities in past Telangana projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

