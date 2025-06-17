Polavaram—Banakacherla Project Controversy Sparks Water Rights Debate
Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu defended the Polavaram—Banakacherla project against Telangana's objections, arguing it uses only surplus floodwaters. Telangana Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed it violates water-sharing norms. Ramanaidu highlighted the benefits for Rayalaseema and criticized previous unauthorized Telangana projects.
Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister, Nimmala Ramanaidu, asserted on Tuesday that the Polavaram—Banakacherla project will not impact upstream states negatively, countering the concerns raised by neighboring Telangana.
Addressing accusations from Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who urged the central government to scrap the project, Ramanaidu clarified that it utilizes only surplus floodwaters from Polavaram.
While Reddy warned of potential legal action citing violations of water-sharing agreements, Ramanaidu emphasized the project's benefits for Rayalaseema and criticized alleged irregularities in past Telangana projects.
