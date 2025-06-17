Maharashtra Enhances Aid for Emergency-Era Detainees
The Maharashtra cabinet has doubled the monthly honorarium to Rs 20,000 for individuals imprisoned during the 1975-77 Emergency. This decision, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to recognize their sacrifices. Surviving spouses of deceased detainees will receive half the amount. The revised policy includes around 3,000 beneficiaries.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has increased the monthly honorarium to Rs 20,000 for those jailed for over a month during the Emergency period.
Marking the 50th anniversary of the 1975-77 Emergency, this decision honors the sacrifices of those who participated in democratic resistance. Initially introduced in 2018, the policy under 'Gaurav Yojana' now benefits around 3,000 individuals.
Surviving spouses of deceased detainees will receive Rs 10,000 monthly. The earlier condition requiring applicants to be at least 18 at the time of arrest has been eliminated, and applications are open for 90 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Emergency
- honorarium
- Fadnavis
- detainees
- sacrifice
- policy
- spouse
- anniversary
- Gaurav Yojana
ALSO READ
UP govt approves homestay, bed and breakfast policy to boost tourism
Punjab's Agrarian Economy at Risk: Warring Criticizes Land Pooling Policy
Lack of AI literacy and policy stalls adoption in higher education
Our adversary's approach is to bleed India by a thousand cuts: CDS Gen Chauhan on Pakistan's policy of supporting terrorism.
Citigroup's Policy Shift: Navigating Regulatory Waters in Banking Industry