Greece Challenges Turkey's Maritime Claims in the Aegean
Greece has protested Turkey's maritime spatial plan for the Aegean Sea, accusing it of encroaching on Greek jurisdiction without legal grounds. The disagreement, impacting relations between the NATO allies, centers around maritime boundaries and economic zones in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece warns of taking appropriate actions against Turkey's claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:39 IST
Greece has raised objections against Turkey's recently published maritime spatial plan, which delineates zones for activities in the Aegean Sea, accusing Turkey of infringing on Greek jurisdiction without legal justification.
This disagreement threatens to escalate tensions between the two NATO allies, known for their longstanding disputes over maritime boundaries, mineral rights, and Cyprus.
Despite Turkey's assertion that the map aligns with EU and UN regulations, Greece contends it lacks international legal basis and has warned of potential actions through international forums to address the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- Turkey
- maritime
- spatial plan
- Aegean Sea
- eastern Mediterranean
- NATO
- UNESCO
- UNCLOS
- dispute
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hegseth Advocates for Increased NATO Defense Spending
NATO's Baltic Drills: Preparing for a Potential Clash with Russia
NATO's Financial Expectations: A Call to Europe and Canada
Ukraine's NATO Summit Invitation Sparks Speculation
Georgia Closes NATO and EU Information Centre amid Eroding Western Ties