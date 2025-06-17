Greece Challenges Turkey's Maritime Claims in the Aegean

Greece has raised objections against Turkey's recently published maritime spatial plan, which delineates zones for activities in the Aegean Sea, accusing Turkey of infringing on Greek jurisdiction without legal justification.

This disagreement threatens to escalate tensions between the two NATO allies, known for their longstanding disputes over maritime boundaries, mineral rights, and Cyprus.

Despite Turkey's assertion that the map aligns with EU and UN regulations, Greece contends it lacks international legal basis and has warned of potential actions through international forums to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)