Greece Challenges Turkey's Maritime Claims in the Aegean

Greece has protested Turkey's maritime spatial plan for the Aegean Sea, accusing it of encroaching on Greek jurisdiction without legal grounds. The disagreement, impacting relations between the NATO allies, centers around maritime boundaries and economic zones in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece warns of taking appropriate actions against Turkey's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greece has raised objections against Turkey's recently published maritime spatial plan, which delineates zones for activities in the Aegean Sea, accusing Turkey of infringing on Greek jurisdiction without legal justification.

This disagreement threatens to escalate tensions between the two NATO allies, known for their longstanding disputes over maritime boundaries, mineral rights, and Cyprus.

Despite Turkey's assertion that the map aligns with EU and UN regulations, Greece contends it lacks international legal basis and has warned of potential actions through international forums to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

