China's Strategic Central Asia Pact: A New Era of Cooperation

China's President Xi Jinping signed a crucial treaty on Tuesday, strengthening the relationship between China and Central Asian countries through enhanced cooperation on trade, energy, and infrastructure. This initiative is part of China's broader strategy to deepen ties with the resource-rich region.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Beijing is intensifying its efforts to build economic alliances with Central Asian nations, traditionally under Russian influence. A significant summit in Astana highlighted this milestone, marking the treaty of 'permanent good-neighbourliness and friendly cooperation' with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as reported by China's Xinhua news agency.

During the summit, Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of international justice and opposed hegemonism while pledging significant financial assistance to support development projects in Central Asia. Additionally, he advocated for greater collaboration in sectors such as trade and agriculture, as China looks to expand its influence and secure pivotal trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)