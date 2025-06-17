Left Menu

Gabbard's Congressional Testimony Sparks Controversy Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Tulsi Gabbard's testimony to Congress stated Iran is not building a nuclear weapon, countering President Trump's claims. Trump dismissed US intelligence, suggesting Iran is close to having a nuclear bomb, aligning with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Gabbard is set to testify again amidst growing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:16 IST
Tulsi Gabbard's congressional testimony earlier this year asserted that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, aligning with the assessment from the national intelligence director. However, President Donald Trump openly dismissed these findings, asserting instead that Iran is on the brink of developing a nuclear bomb.

Aligning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance, Trump returned from the G7 summit to focus on the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, despite opposing views from his intelligence advisers. This move highlights a continued rift between Trump's administration and US spy agencies.

Gabbard, who transitioned from the Democratic Party to support Trump, is expected to address Capitol Hill in a closed session. The hearing will likely involve questions regarding her views on Iran and her stance aligning closely with Trump's narrative despite earlier intelligence reports suggesting Iran's nuclear program remains peaceful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

