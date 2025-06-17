Karnataka's Political Storm: Money Laundering and Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh for questioning in an alleged cheating case linked to a money laundering probe, official sources revealed.

This follows the arrest of Aishwarya Gowda in April after ED raids and claims of her abusing political connections for fraudulent gains. Numerous complaints and FIRs have accused Gowda and her associates of swindling gold and money from investors with empty promises of high returns.

While the political landscape intensifies with allegations of misuse of power and political vendetta, Suresh denies financial ties with Gowda. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized ED's actions, alleging them as politically motivated against Congress figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)