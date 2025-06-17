Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Storm: Money Laundering and Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh over a money laundering probe related to a local woman, Aishwarya Gowda. Corruption allegations involve high-profile names, including Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, leading to accusations of political vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:19 IST
Karnataka's Political Storm: Money Laundering and Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh for questioning in an alleged cheating case linked to a money laundering probe, official sources revealed.

This follows the arrest of Aishwarya Gowda in April after ED raids and claims of her abusing political connections for fraudulent gains. Numerous complaints and FIRs have accused Gowda and her associates of swindling gold and money from investors with empty promises of high returns.

While the political landscape intensifies with allegations of misuse of power and political vendetta, Suresh denies financial ties with Gowda. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized ED's actions, alleging them as politically motivated against Congress figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025