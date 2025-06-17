Villager's Irate Reaction: Woman Tied and Humiliated Over Husband's Debts

A shocking incident unfolded in Narayanapuram village, where a woman was allegedly tied to a tree and humiliated by fellow villagers over her husband's unpaid debts, police reported. The incident has led to the arrest of five individuals. Sirisha, the victim, was visiting the area to collect her children's school documents when the confrontation took place.

Authorities disclosed that the couple owed Rs 80,000 to a villager named Munikannappa, which allegedly triggered the public outrage. In response, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu denounced the event as an atrocious act and pledged to take decisive actions against those involved, emphasizing the importance of legal awareness to prevent such incidents.

The Chief Minister personally extended financial aid amounting to Rs 5 lakh to Sirisha, aimed at alleviating her financial burdens and supporting her children's education. Political figures across parties condemned the incident, highlighting the need for stringent measures to safeguard women's rights and ensure justice.

