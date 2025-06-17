Left Menu

Villager's Irate Reaction: Woman Tied and Humiliated Over Husband's Debts

A woman named Sirisha was allegedly tied to a tree and publicly humiliated by villagers in Narayanapuram due to her husband's unpaid debts. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident as inhuman, ordered strict action against the culprits, and offered financial assistance for Sirisha's children's education while highlighting the need for legal awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:45 IST
Villager's Irate Reaction: Woman Tied and Humiliated Over Husband's Debts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Narayanapuram village, where a woman was allegedly tied to a tree and humiliated by fellow villagers over her husband's unpaid debts, police reported. The incident has led to the arrest of five individuals. Sirisha, the victim, was visiting the area to collect her children's school documents when the confrontation took place.

Authorities disclosed that the couple owed Rs 80,000 to a villager named Munikannappa, which allegedly triggered the public outrage. In response, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu denounced the event as an atrocious act and pledged to take decisive actions against those involved, emphasizing the importance of legal awareness to prevent such incidents.

The Chief Minister personally extended financial aid amounting to Rs 5 lakh to Sirisha, aimed at alleviating her financial burdens and supporting her children's education. Political figures across parties condemned the incident, highlighting the need for stringent measures to safeguard women's rights and ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025