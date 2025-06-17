Left Menu

Punjab ATM Heist: Drug-Driven Crime Network Uncovered

Mumbai Police arrested four men from Punjab involved in ATM robberies, funding their drug addiction through crime. The accused, identified as Jasbir Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, and Lakshpal Singh, were apprehended after stealing over Rs three lakh from an ATM in Mumbai's Kurla area.

Updated: 17-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:45 IST
Punjab ATM Heist: Drug-Driven Crime Network Uncovered
In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai Police have nabbed four individuals from Punjab, allegedly linked to ATM heists aimed at supporting their drug addict lifestyle, confirmed an official on Tuesday.

The accused, namely Jasbir Singh Sukhdev Singh, Lakhwinder Singh Baldev Singh, Gurpreet Singh, and Lakshpal Singh, were arrested following meticulous investigation efforts involving CCTV footage and intelligence reports.

A recent theft from the Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank's ATM at Nehrunagar in Kurla (East), Mumbai, resulted in a loss exceeding Rs three lakh. Police seized a Skoda car, mobile phones, and tools used in the operation, and suspect further involvement in similar offenses. Further investigations continue.

