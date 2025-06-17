Cyber Warfare: Predatory Sparrow's Strike on Iran's Bank Sepah

An anti-Iranian government hacking group with potential ties to Israel, known as Gonjeshke Darande or 'Predatory Sparrow,' claimed in social media posts on Tuesday that it had destroyed data at Iran's state-owned Bank Sepah.

The group hacked the bank accusing it of funding Iran's military. The attack follows increased hostilities between Israel and Iran, with both countries launching missile attacks after Israel's recent strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.

While Reuters could not verify the attack independently, Bank Sepah's website was offline, and its London-based subsidiary did not respond to requests for comment. Security experts suggest the sophistication of such attacks implies nation-state capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)