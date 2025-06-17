Left Menu

Mayoral Hopeful's Arrest Highlights Immigration Court Tensions

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by federal agents while attempting to accompany a person out of an immigration courtroom. The arrest highlights the ongoing tensions and large-scale operations by immigration officials across the country. An AP reporter was present during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:14 IST
Mayoral Hopeful's Arrest Highlights Immigration Court Tensions

In a significant development, New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by federal agents at an immigration court in Manhattan. The incident occurred while he attempted to accompany a person out of the courtroom.

This arrest, witnessed by an Associated Press reporter, unfolded as Lander spent the morning observing immigration court hearings. He stated that his presence aimed to support immigrants exiting the building.

The episode forms part of nationwide large-scale arrests by federal immigration officials outside courtrooms. Inquiries sent to the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement remain unanswered as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025