Mayoral Hopeful's Arrest Highlights Immigration Court Tensions
In a significant development, New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by federal agents at an immigration court in Manhattan. The incident occurred while he attempted to accompany a person out of the courtroom.
This arrest, witnessed by an Associated Press reporter, unfolded as Lander spent the morning observing immigration court hearings. He stated that his presence aimed to support immigrants exiting the building.
The episode forms part of nationwide large-scale arrests by federal immigration officials outside courtrooms. Inquiries sent to the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement remain unanswered as of now.
