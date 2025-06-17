Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Himachal Amid Alleged Honor Case

The Himachal Pradesh High Court granted interim bail to BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal and MLA Sukhram Chaudhary in an attempt to murder case related to June 13 violence. The BJP leaders claim political motivation behind charges. The incident involved communal tensions over an alleged elopement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:19 IST
Rajiv Bindal
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have escalated in Himachal Pradesh as the state's High Court granted interim bail to BJP chief Rajiv Bindal alongside party MLA Sukhram Chaudhary. This decision arises amidst a controversial case involving charges related to attempted murder and unlawful assembly.

Justice Virender Singh, who presided over the hearings, advised law enforcement against taking any aggressive actions against the accused. The incident stems from an outcry over an alleged interfaith elopement, which sparked violent confrontations leaving multiple individuals, including officers, injured.

The BJP leaders condemned the charges as politically motivated. In contrast, Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan criticized BJP's handling, emphasizing the need to avoid communal tensions. The next hearing is scheduled for June 24, with prohibitory orders in effect for four villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

