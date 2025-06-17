Left Menu

Modi's Bhubaneswar Visit Set to Unveil Mega Projects and Engage Public

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bhubaneswar, where he will participate in a roadshow, inaugurate projects worth Rs 17,000 crore, and unveil Odisha's 'Vision Document'. In preparation, top-level meetings have ensured security and logistical arrangements for the event, expected to draw over one lakh attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:20 IST
Modi's Bhubaneswar Visit Set to Unveil Mega Projects and Engage Public
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bhubaneswar on June 20, authorities have ramped up preparations. Two high-level meetings reviewed the readiness for the event, focusing on security and logistics.

Security officials gathered at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, while Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja assessed preparations at the state secretariat, Lok Seva Bhawan. Senior ministers Suresh Pujari and Bibhuti B Jena inspected Janata Maidan, where Modi will address a public meeting.

Pujari stated that the Prime Minister's visit includes a roadshow and a Triranga Yatra. Cultural performances will precede Modi's introduction of projects valued at Rs 17,000 crore for Odisha. Over one lakh attendees are projected, making the visit a significant event in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025