Modi's Bhubaneswar Visit Set to Unveil Mega Projects and Engage Public
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bhubaneswar, where he will participate in a roadshow, inaugurate projects worth Rs 17,000 crore, and unveil Odisha's 'Vision Document'. In preparation, top-level meetings have ensured security and logistical arrangements for the event, expected to draw over one lakh attendees.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bhubaneswar on June 20, authorities have ramped up preparations. Two high-level meetings reviewed the readiness for the event, focusing on security and logistics.
Security officials gathered at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, while Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja assessed preparations at the state secretariat, Lok Seva Bhawan. Senior ministers Suresh Pujari and Bibhuti B Jena inspected Janata Maidan, where Modi will address a public meeting.
Pujari stated that the Prime Minister's visit includes a roadshow and a Triranga Yatra. Cultural performances will precede Modi's introduction of projects valued at Rs 17,000 crore for Odisha. Over one lakh attendees are projected, making the visit a significant event in the state.
