Father-Son Duo Nabbed for Rs 64 Lakh Cyber Heist in MP Court

A father-son duo was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly siphoning off Rs 64 lakh from the Indore district court's bank account, according to police officials.

The accused, Sahil Rangrez, 26, and his father, Sajid Sattar, 57, were apprehended in Gujarat. They reportedly used funds from illegal bank withdrawals for luxury purchases and international travel.

The scam was uncovered when a court-linked mobile number became inactive, allowing Sajid to access transaction details. Sahil, leveraging his IT expertise, allegedly exploited this data to facilitate unauthorized withdrawals. The case is currently under detailed investigation.