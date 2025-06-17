Left Menu

Father-Son Duo Nabbed for Rs 64 Lakh Cyber Heist in MP Court

Police arrested an IT expert and his father in Gujarat for siphoning off Rs 64 lakh from Indore district court's account. The accused exploited an inactive mobile number to access bank details, spending the money on luxury items and travel. Further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A father-son duo was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly siphoning off Rs 64 lakh from the Indore district court's bank account, according to police officials.

The accused, Sahil Rangrez, 26, and his father, Sajid Sattar, 57, were apprehended in Gujarat. They reportedly used funds from illegal bank withdrawals for luxury purchases and international travel.

The scam was uncovered when a court-linked mobile number became inactive, allowing Sajid to access transaction details. Sahil, leveraging his IT expertise, allegedly exploited this data to facilitate unauthorized withdrawals. The case is currently under detailed investigation.

