Houthis Pledge Support for Iran Against Israel
The Iran-aligned Houthi movement announced plans to support Iran against Israel, following their coordination in attacks supporting Palestinians. Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a political bureau member, confirmed collaboration with Tehran in military actions, marking the first public declaration of their joint operations.
The Iran-aligned Houthi movement has declared its readiness to intervene in support of Iran against Israel, similar to their earlier backing of Palestinians in Gaza. This announcement was made by Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi movement's political bureau, who spoke on Al Jazeera Mubasher TV.
Al-Bukhaiti revealed the group's ongoing coordination with Tehran amid the current military tensions with Israel. The Houthis have been actively launching attacks against Israel, aligning their efforts with Palestinian interests in Gaza.
On Sunday, the Houthis publicly acknowledged their cooperation with Iran, marking the first instance where an Iran-aligned group has openly stated joint operational efforts with Tehran targeting Israel.
