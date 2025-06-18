Left Menu

Houthis Pledge Support for Iran Against Israel

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement announced plans to support Iran against Israel, following their coordination in attacks supporting Palestinians. Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a political bureau member, confirmed collaboration with Tehran in military actions, marking the first public declaration of their joint operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-06-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 01:23 IST
Houthis Pledge Support for Iran Against Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement has declared its readiness to intervene in support of Iran against Israel, similar to their earlier backing of Palestinians in Gaza. This announcement was made by Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi movement's political bureau, who spoke on Al Jazeera Mubasher TV.

Al-Bukhaiti revealed the group's ongoing coordination with Tehran amid the current military tensions with Israel. The Houthis have been actively launching attacks against Israel, aligning their efforts with Palestinian interests in Gaza.

On Sunday, the Houthis publicly acknowledged their cooperation with Iran, marking the first instance where an Iran-aligned group has openly stated joint operational efforts with Tehran targeting Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025