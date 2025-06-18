Federal Judge Blocks Passport Policy on Gender Identity
A federal judge has issued a nationwide order blocking the Trump administration from refusing passports that reflect transgender and nonbinary individuals' gender identities. U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick expanded a previous April injunction, extending its scope beyond the initially affected six individuals.
A federal judge has taken a significant step in supporting the rights of transgender and nonbinary Americans by blocking a contentious passport policy. The policy, initiated during the Trump administration, had prevented these individuals from obtaining passports that accurately reflected their gender identities.
U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick, based in Boston, expanded her earlier April ruling, effectively broadening its application beyond the original six affected plaintiffs. This preliminary injunction emphasizes the likely unconstitutionality of the State Department's existing approach.
Judge Kobick's decision underscores the legal challenges faced by policies perceived as infringing on the rights of marginalized communities. The ruling is a positive development for advocates of equality and inclusivity.
