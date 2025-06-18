Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Passport Policy on Gender Identity

A federal judge has issued a nationwide order blocking the Trump administration from refusing passports that reflect transgender and nonbinary individuals' gender identities. U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick expanded a previous April injunction, extending its scope beyond the initially affected six individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 18-06-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 03:42 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Passport Policy on Gender Identity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has taken a significant step in supporting the rights of transgender and nonbinary Americans by blocking a contentious passport policy. The policy, initiated during the Trump administration, had prevented these individuals from obtaining passports that accurately reflected their gender identities.

U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick, based in Boston, expanded her earlier April ruling, effectively broadening its application beyond the original six affected plaintiffs. This preliminary injunction emphasizes the likely unconstitutionality of the State Department's existing approach.

Judge Kobick's decision underscores the legal challenges faced by policies perceived as infringing on the rights of marginalized communities. The ruling is a positive development for advocates of equality and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025