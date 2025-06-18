National Guard Control Clash: Trump vs. Newsom over LA Deployment

In a gripping legal battle playing out in a San Francisco courtroom, a federal appeals court is evaluating President Donald Trump's decision to deploy the California National Guard to Los Angeles amidst controversial immigration raids. This move has sparked a legal and political showdown with California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who contends that such federal intervention is not just unwarranted but illegal.

The case has drawn attention as it poses significant questions about presidential authority and state sovereignty. With Trump's administration appealing an earlier district court's ruling against the deployment, the three-judge panel, which includes judges appointed by both Trump and President Joe Biden, is weighing if such activation oversteps legal boundaries. Current discussions indicate that longstanding federal laws grant wide, albeit debated, latitude to the president in such scenarios.

This legal challenge is the first since 1965 where federal troops were activated without a governor's consent. It revisits foundational constitutional debates about military deployment within the United States, potentially setting a precedent that could impact future governance and civil liberties across the nation.