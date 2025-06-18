Left Menu

The Global Nuclear Arsenal: A Snapshot of Power and Tension

Nine countries either claim to possess or are believed to have nuclear weapons, with varying arsenals. The original nuclear states, signatories of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, are joined by nations like India, Pakistan, and North Korea. Israel is suspected; Iran's nuclear activities remain controversial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 18-06-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 07:59 IST
The Global Nuclear Arsenal: A Snapshot of Power and Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a world where nuclear armament remains a powerful indicator of geopolitical strength, nine nations either admit to possessing or are thought to own nuclear weapons. Global dynamics surrounding these arsenals continue to evolve, often inciting international discourse and sometimes contention.

The five original nuclear states—United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom—remain committed to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty. This pact mandates non-nuclear states to refrain from developing such weapons and encourages signatories to engage in disarmament talks.

Outside of this treaty, India and Pakistan have increased their arsenals, while North Korea, despite its withdrawal from the NPT, has pursued nuclear testing. Israel remains ambiguous about its capabilities, and Iran's nuclear enrichment activities are routinely scrutinized by global authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025