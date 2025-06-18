The Global Nuclear Arsenal: A Snapshot of Power and Tension

In a world where nuclear armament remains a powerful indicator of geopolitical strength, nine nations either admit to possessing or are thought to own nuclear weapons. Global dynamics surrounding these arsenals continue to evolve, often inciting international discourse and sometimes contention.

The five original nuclear states—United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom—remain committed to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty. This pact mandates non-nuclear states to refrain from developing such weapons and encourages signatories to engage in disarmament talks.

Outside of this treaty, India and Pakistan have increased their arsenals, while North Korea, despite its withdrawal from the NPT, has pursued nuclear testing. Israel remains ambiguous about its capabilities, and Iran's nuclear enrichment activities are routinely scrutinized by global authorities.

