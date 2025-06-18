Japan Condemns Russia-North Korea Military Ties
Japan has condemned the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. North Korean soldiers are being sent to Russia, while Russia is receiving arms from North Korea. Japan's spokesperson expressed concern about the impact on Ukraine and regional security.
In a strong statement, Japan has denounced the burgeoning military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, marked by the dispatch of troops and arms exchange. This development highlights increasing geopolitical tensions.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed deep concern over these moves. He emphasized the potential for these actions to exacerbate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Japan fears that the strengthening of ties between Russia and North Korea could further destabilize the regional security dynamics around the country, urging the international community to respond.
