Left Menu

Japan Condemns Russia-North Korea Military Ties

Japan has condemned the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. North Korean soldiers are being sent to Russia, while Russia is receiving arms from North Korea. Japan's spokesperson expressed concern about the impact on Ukraine and regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-06-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 08:04 IST
Japan Condemns Russia-North Korea Military Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a strong statement, Japan has denounced the burgeoning military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, marked by the dispatch of troops and arms exchange. This development highlights increasing geopolitical tensions.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed deep concern over these moves. He emphasized the potential for these actions to exacerbate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Japan fears that the strengthening of ties between Russia and North Korea could further destabilize the regional security dynamics around the country, urging the international community to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025