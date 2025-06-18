Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes Between Iran and Israel Amid US Involvement

In a significant escalation of tensions, Iran and Israel have intensified their missile strikes, prompting widespread evacuations across major cities, including Tehran. Amid these developments, US President Donald Trump has called for Iran's unconditional surrender but faces defiance as hostilities persist.

The Israeli military reported missile strikes on Iranian targets, including military installations and missile production sites, as Iran launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel, creating chaos. Meanwhile, the US has increased its military presence in the region, complicating the geopolitical landscape.

The conflict's fallout extends beyond the immediate region, impacting global oil markets and raising security concerns. As diplomatic options appear limited, international attention remains focused on potential conflict expansion, particularly with the US considering further involvement.