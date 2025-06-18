Left Menu

Cambodia’s Nationalist Rally Amidst Renewed Thai Border Dispute

Thousands of Cambodians gathered in the capital to support their government amid a border dispute with Thailand following a Cambodian soldier's death. The rally featured nationalist slogans, while Cambodian officials accused Thailand of sovereignty violations. Both nations have longstanding disputes over undemarcated border areas, including ancient temples.

Thousands of Cambodians rallied in the capital on Wednesday, voicing their support for the government amidst an intense border dispute with Thailand. The tension was reignited by the death of a Cambodian soldier last month.

The two countries share a lengthy and contested border, which includes valuable ancient temples. Despite recent talks in Phnom Penh, the dispute remains unresolved, though both sides pledge continued dialogue. The rally saw Cambodian flags waving and slogans chanted, with prominent political figures in attendance.

Cambodia accused Thailand of breaching its sovereignty with increased military activity near the border, an accusation Thailand denies. The diplomatic standoff has significantly affected trade and energy supplies while escalating tensions over historical grievances.

