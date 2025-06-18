Left Menu

Boeing 787's Emergency System Scrutiny Ahead of Air India Crash

Before the Air India crash, the Boeing 787's emergency power system was reportedly active. Investigators are examining if malfunctioning engines triggered the emergency system during takeoff.

18-06-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ahead of the Air India crash, the Boeing 787's emergency power system was reportedly active, potentially indicating a problem before takeoff.

Investigators are currently examining the engine performance of Air India Flight 171, suspecting engine issues might have activated the aircraft's emergency system.

The inquiry delves into whether engine failures compromised safety protocols, leading to the automatic engagement of the backup system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

