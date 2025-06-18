Boeing 787's Emergency System Scrutiny Ahead of Air India Crash
Before the Air India crash, the Boeing 787's emergency power system was reportedly active. Investigators are examining if malfunctioning engines triggered the emergency system during takeoff.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:35 IST
Ahead of the Air India crash, the Boeing 787's emergency power system was reportedly active, potentially indicating a problem before takeoff.
Investigators are currently examining the engine performance of Air India Flight 171, suspecting engine issues might have activated the aircraft's emergency system.
The inquiry delves into whether engine failures compromised safety protocols, leading to the automatic engagement of the backup system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Road crash leaves one dead in UP
UPDATE 4-At least 27 Palestinians killed near Gaza aid site; U.N. demands investigation
Former Homeland Security official fights back against Trump's 'unprecedented' investigation order
Justice Rally: The Fight for Truth in Vimal Negi's Death Investigation
Mysterious Animal Attack Leaves Six Dead in Barwani, Investigation Underway