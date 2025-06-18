Supreme Court Questions Tamil Nadu's Suspension of Senior Police Officer

The Supreme Court has raised significant questions concerning the Tamil Nadu government's decision to suspend Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) H M Jayaram following his court-ordered arrest by the Madras High Court.

Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan expressed concern during Wednesday's hearing, demanding the state justify the necessity of the suspension.

Jayaram, detained and released earlier this week, continues to contest the High Court's directive, claiming it was based on unsound grounds and lacking thorough reasoning.

