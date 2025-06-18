Supreme Court Questions Tamil Nadu's Suspension of Senior Police Officer
The Supreme Court questioned Tamil Nadu's suspension of ADGP H M Jayaram, previously ordered to be arrested by the Madras High Court. The court demanded explanations from the state, questioning the necessity and rationale behind such a move. Jayaram contested the High Court's directive as lacking sufficient justification.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has raised significant questions concerning the Tamil Nadu government's decision to suspend Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) H M Jayaram following his court-ordered arrest by the Madras High Court.
Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan expressed concern during Wednesday's hearing, demanding the state justify the necessity of the suspension.
Jayaram, detained and released earlier this week, continues to contest the High Court's directive, claiming it was based on unsound grounds and lacking thorough reasoning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Colombia condemns Guatemala arrest warrant for former corruption prosecutor
UPDATE 1-Guatemala issues arrest warrants for Colombia AG, former UN corruption investigator
Three arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand
Delhi Police arrests two wanted criminals in separate encounters
Rajasthan govt employee arrested for spying for Pakistan