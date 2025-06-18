Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Journalist Interim Bail in Defamation Case

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kerala-based journalist Nandakumar TP, accused of publishing a defamatory video against a woman politician. The court directed his cooperation with the investigation and issued notices to the Kerala government. He faces charges under various laws for allegedly transmitting obscene content electronically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:52 IST
Supreme Court Grants Journalist Interim Bail in Defamation Case
journalist
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to journalist Nandakumar TP from Kerala. He is accused of publishing a defamatory video targeting a prominent woman politician on his YouTube channel 'Crime Online'.

A two-judge bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Prasanna B Varale has sought responses from the Kerala government and police officials involved in the case. They also provided directives for the journalist's potential arrest, insisting on the fulfillment of bond requirements for his release on bail.

The allegations include outraging a woman's modesty and dissemination of obscene content, with charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Previously, the Kerala High Court denied Nandakumar anticipatory bail, instructing him to cooperate with law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025