Supreme Court Grants Journalist Interim Bail in Defamation Case
The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kerala-based journalist Nandakumar TP, accused of publishing a defamatory video against a woman politician. The court directed his cooperation with the investigation and issued notices to the Kerala government. He faces charges under various laws for allegedly transmitting obscene content electronically.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to journalist Nandakumar TP from Kerala. He is accused of publishing a defamatory video targeting a prominent woman politician on his YouTube channel 'Crime Online'.
A two-judge bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Prasanna B Varale has sought responses from the Kerala government and police officials involved in the case. They also provided directives for the journalist's potential arrest, insisting on the fulfillment of bond requirements for his release on bail.
The allegations include outraging a woman's modesty and dissemination of obscene content, with charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Previously, the Kerala High Court denied Nandakumar anticipatory bail, instructing him to cooperate with law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
