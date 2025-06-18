Mystery Surrounds Court Employee's Tragic Death in Una

A tragic incident unfolded in Una town with the discovery of a deceased court employee on June 17. The local police confirmed the unfortunate event on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Kashmir Singh, was employed as a peon at the local court. His lifeless body was found in his rented accommodation, located in Mohalla Gurusar, Una.

Kashmir Singh, originally from Badai village in Kangra district, had not been in contact with his wife, Sapna, since June 14. Upon her arrival in Una, she discovered her husband's semi-nude body. Police investigations are ongoing, and an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

