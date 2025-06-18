Andhra Pradesh's Vigilant Support for NRIs Amidst Iranian Conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict in Iran, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended its support to over 100 non-resident Indians from the state, ensuring their safety and keeping them informed of the developments.

Kondapalli Srinivas, the state's NRI Empowerment and Relations Minister, confirmed that officials are in continuous contact with stranded NRIs, with swift actions being implemented as the situation evolves.

A control room operating around the clock is assessing all developments, coordinating closely with the Ministry of External Affairs to relay necessary precautions and updates through the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)