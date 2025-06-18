Left Menu

Morocco Seeks Solutions to Balance Trade with Turkey

Morocco plans to revise its trade agreement with Turkey, seeking increased Turkish investments to balance a significant trade deficit caused by Turkish fabric imports. Trade official Omar Hjira will visit Turkey to discuss reducing the $3 billion deficit. Morocco's trade deficit grew by 22.8% this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:31 IST
Morocco Seeks Solutions to Balance Trade with Turkey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco is taking proactive steps to address its growing trade imbalance with Turkey. To mitigate the expanding deficit, driven predominantly by significant fabric imports from Turkey, the North African nation is looking to review its trade agreement with its sixth-largest trading partner.

Omar Hjira, responsible for trade within the Moroccan cabinet, is set to visit Turkey to deliberate on strategies for reducing the current $3 billion deficit. The visit underscores Morocco's intention to encourage more Turkish investments to help offset the trade imbalance.

The trade agreement between Morocco and Turkey, originally signed in 2004, was amended five years ago to include a 90% tariff on Turkish textile imports, aimed at protecting domestic manufacturers. Despite these measures, Turkish fabrics continue to be imported in large volumes to support Morocco's apparel industry, contributing to the nation's broader trade deficit, which increased 22.8% in the first four months of this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025