Left Menu

Controversial Banners Spark Outcry in Beed

Banners displaying Walmik Karad's photos, a key suspect in Santosh Deshmukh's murder, were erected in Beed to commemorate a NCP official's birthday. Objections led to their police removal. Deshmukh's brother voiced concerns about glorifying a murder accused. The case involves the MCOCA, with Karad and others arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:43 IST
Controversial Banners Spark Outcry in Beed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Banners featuring photographs of Walmik Karad, the primary accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, recently appeared in Beed, Maharashtra, celebrating a local NCP official's birthday, provoking public uproar. The banners were soon removed by police authorities.

These banners greeted Bappasaheb Ghuge, a district representative of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, including images of prominent figures such as Ajit Pawar, Pankaja Munde, and her cousin, Dhananjay Munde, alongside Karad, who is currently incarcerated for Deshmukh's kidnapping and murder.

Sentiments ran high as Deshmukh's brother, Dhananjay Deshmukh, criticized the political leaders for allowing such a celebration and questioned their empathy towards the slain leader's family. The accused, including Karad and six others, face charges under Maharashtra's stringent Control of Organised Crime Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025