Controversial Banners Spark Outcry in Beed

Banners featuring photographs of Walmik Karad, the primary accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, recently appeared in Beed, Maharashtra, celebrating a local NCP official's birthday, provoking public uproar. The banners were soon removed by police authorities.

These banners greeted Bappasaheb Ghuge, a district representative of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, including images of prominent figures such as Ajit Pawar, Pankaja Munde, and her cousin, Dhananjay Munde, alongside Karad, who is currently incarcerated for Deshmukh's kidnapping and murder.

Sentiments ran high as Deshmukh's brother, Dhananjay Deshmukh, criticized the political leaders for allowing such a celebration and questioned their empathy towards the slain leader's family. The accused, including Karad and six others, face charges under Maharashtra's stringent Control of Organised Crime Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)