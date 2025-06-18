Left Menu

Germany Urges Iran for Diplomatic Resolution Amid Escalation Fears

Germany's foreign minister encourages Iran to make credible assurances against seeking nuclear weapons and to engage in negotiations to prevent further military escalation with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:49 IST
Germany Urges Iran for Diplomatic Resolution Amid Escalation Fears
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's foreign minister has called on Iran to offer credible assurances that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, urging for a negotiated resolution as tensions rise with Israel.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Jordan's foreign minister, Johann Wadephul expressed Germany's readiness to engage in talks while emphasizing the need for Iran to act swiftly.

Wadephul underscored that it's not too late for Iran to return to the negotiating table, provided there are sincere intentions for discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

