Germany Urges Iran for Diplomatic Resolution Amid Escalation Fears

Germany's foreign minister has called on Iran to offer credible assurances that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, urging for a negotiated resolution as tensions rise with Israel.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Jordan's foreign minister, Johann Wadephul expressed Germany's readiness to engage in talks while emphasizing the need for Iran to act swiftly.

Wadephul underscored that it's not too late for Iran to return to the negotiating table, provided there are sincere intentions for discussions.

