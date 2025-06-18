Court Ruling Upholds Milma's Trademark Rights

In a significant legal victory for the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, commonly known as Milma, a Kerala court has fined a private dairy firm Rs one crore for infringing on Milma's trademark and packaging design.

The court's decision also mandates the private dairy called Milnna to stop marketing, selling, or advertising any milk or milk products that use trademarks or packaging designs similar to Milma's.

Milma Chairman K S Mani stated that the court order serves as a strong deterrent against counterfeit branding, which threatens to undermine the reputation of the state-run cooperative's high-quality products.

