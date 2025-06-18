Court Ruling Upholds Milma's Trademark Rights
A Kerala court has imposed a Rs one crore fine on a private dairy firm for using similar packaging to Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation's brand, Milma. The dairy, Milnna, must cease sales and pay litigation costs. Milma views the ruling as a protective measure for its brand integrity.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal victory for the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, commonly known as Milma, a Kerala court has fined a private dairy firm Rs one crore for infringing on Milma's trademark and packaging design.
The court's decision also mandates the private dairy called Milnna to stop marketing, selling, or advertising any milk or milk products that use trademarks or packaging designs similar to Milma's.
Milma Chairman K S Mani stated that the court order serves as a strong deterrent against counterfeit branding, which threatens to undermine the reputation of the state-run cooperative's high-quality products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Merz says court ruling will not stop migration crackdown
Court Ruling Challenges Germany's Migration Policy
Philippine Fishers Challenge Supreme Court Ruling on Coastal Waters
Court Ruling on Eid Prayers at August Kranti Maidan
Supreme Court Ruling Expands Religious Exempts for Catholic Charities