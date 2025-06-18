Germany's Call for Diplomatic Solutions in Middle East Tensions
Germany's foreign minister urged Iran to prove it's not pursuing nuclear arms and to return to negotiations amid escalating tensions with Israel. The minister, Johann Wadephul, stressed Israel's concerns are valid, announced repatriation plans for German citizens, and discussed economic cooperation with Syria for stability.
Germany is urging Iran to provide credible assurances against the development of nuclear weapons and to engage in diplomatic solutions, as tensions rise with Israel. The appeal was made by Johann Wadephul, Germany's foreign minister, during a recent news conference in Jordan.
Wadephul expressed that Israel's apprehensions about Iran's nuclear ambitions are legitimate and emphasized the country's right to defend itself. Despite the escalation, he highlighted the necessity of returning to the negotiating table with genuine intentions, noting the importance of avoiding civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict.
Alongside addressing the conflict, Wadephul announced the organization of flights to repatriate German citizens from the region and revealed an initiative to form an economic council with Syria aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and promoting regional stability.
