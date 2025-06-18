Left Menu

Captured After 16 Years: Vigilance Bureau Nabs Proclaimed Offender

After 16 years on the run, accused Rajiv was apprehended by the Dharamshala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau from Hamirpur. The court had declared him a proclaimed offender following fraud charges. The Vigilance team has transferred him to district Mandi police for legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:17 IST
Rajiv
  Country:
  • India

After evading authorities for 16 years, an accused individual named Rajiv was apprehended by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau based in Dharamshala. The arrest took place in Hamirpur late Tuesday night, according to officials.

Rajiv, approximately 50 years of age, had been implicated in a case of fraud and forgery, outlined under sections 420 and 467 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was initially registered at Sundarnagar police station in 2009, and the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Sundarnagar, Mandi district, subsequently declared him a proclaimed offender.

The captured absconder has been transferred to the district Mandi police, where further legal action is anticipated, a spokesman reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

