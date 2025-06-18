Left Menu

Digital Justice: Delhi's Ambitious Courtroom Transformation Project

The Delhi government’s Public Works Department is revising its Rs 387-crore courtroom digitisation project due to construction and technical challenges. Despite approvals, the project has faced delays as modifications are needed. The initiative aims to provide hybrid court systems, but execution awaits final approvals and tender processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:11 IST
The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) is reworking a Rs 387-crore courtroom digitisation project that the previous AAP administration approved last year. Originally scheduled to digitise 691 courtrooms, the project faced construction specification changes and technical issues with financial repercussions, according to government officials.

Funds of Rs 387 crore for the project, to be carried out by the PWD, were sanctioned by the Expenditure and Finance Committee (E&FC). Despite an initial tender, the PWD scrapped it due to necessary modifications and resubmitted proposals to the Delhi High Court for approval. Approval was finally provided in March, but further changes requested post pre-bid meetings have stalled progress again.

Envisioned to usher in a hybrid system for hearings and live streaming, the project includes advanced IT infrastructure. Though a hybrid court was launched at Tis Hazari Court in July 2024, broader implementation awaits. The PWD anticipates an eight-month completion timeframe post tender award. Meanwhile, bids for a new family court complex in Rohini are under evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

