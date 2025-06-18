Left Menu

Metro Heist Foiled: Four Arrested in Coordinated Theft Operation

Delhi Police have arrested four members of a gang targeting Metro commuters for theft. The gang operated in a coordinated manner, with members playing specific roles. The arrests were made after a tip-off, leading to the recovery of a stolen mobile phone. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:27 IST
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully arrested four individuals forming an organized gang known for stealing mobile phones and valuables from unsuspecting commuters on the Delhi Metro, an official reported on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off, authorities apprehended the suspects on Tuesday as they were scouting the Metro network for potential targets, according to the source.

Interrogations unveiled that these suspects were indeed part of a gang executing thefts in a methodical and coordinated scheme. Identified as Sharukh (28), Aayush alias Sukha (21), Amir (19), and Noor Mohammad (42), they were found with a stolen mobile phone in their possession. Further investigations are currently ongoing to determine their involvement in additional theft cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

