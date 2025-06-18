Metro Heist Foiled: Four Arrested in Coordinated Theft Operation

Delhi Police have successfully arrested four individuals forming an organized gang known for stealing mobile phones and valuables from unsuspecting commuters on the Delhi Metro, an official reported on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off, authorities apprehended the suspects on Tuesday as they were scouting the Metro network for potential targets, according to the source.

Interrogations unveiled that these suspects were indeed part of a gang executing thefts in a methodical and coordinated scheme. Identified as Sharukh (28), Aayush alias Sukha (21), Amir (19), and Noor Mohammad (42), they were found with a stolen mobile phone in their possession. Further investigations are currently ongoing to determine their involvement in additional theft cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)