Delhi Cops Charged: License Fee Fraud Uncovered

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V K Saxena, has approved the prosecution of two policemen implicated in a case of embezzlement, as confirmed by Raj Niwas officials on Wednesday.

The accused officers, including a head constable and constable, were charged by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police in 2018. They allegedly committed embezzlement and forgery and violated various laws under the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

The fraud, dating back to September 2016, involved fake receipts for license fees. Funds intended for government coffers were misappropriated, leading to a substantial loss. Investigations also revealed missing documents and deleted files as part of the cover-up.

