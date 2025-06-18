Left Menu

Delhi Cops Charged: License Fee Fraud Uncovered

Delhi Lt. Governor sanctions prosecution of two policemen accused of embezzlement. They were involved in a fraud related to fake license fee receipts from September 2016 to February 2018. An internal inquiry exposed discrepancies and missing documents, highlighting misappropriation of funds in the Delhi Police organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:34 IST
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V K Saxena, has approved the prosecution of two policemen implicated in a case of embezzlement, as confirmed by Raj Niwas officials on Wednesday.

The accused officers, including a head constable and constable, were charged by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police in 2018. They allegedly committed embezzlement and forgery and violated various laws under the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

The fraud, dating back to September 2016, involved fake receipts for license fees. Funds intended for government coffers were misappropriated, leading to a substantial loss. Investigations also revealed missing documents and deleted files as part of the cover-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

