Tension in Kinnaur: Family Feud Turns Fatal Over Land Dispute

A land dispute in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district led to the alleged murder of a teacher, Krishan Lal. Six family members were arrested for attacking Lal and others with weapons. The incident escalated into violence, resulting in serious injuries and a death. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:35 IST
Krishan Lal
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, six members of a family stand accused of murdering Krishan Lal over a land dispute, according to local police reports on Wednesday.

Lal, a teacher, succumbed to injuries sustained during a brutal clash with another family on June 15, as tension over property ownership exploded into violence.

Authorities report that the accused, aged between 28 and 60, allegedly launched a vicious assault using rods and sickles. With investigations still underway, the incident has sparked multiple FIRs and invoked India's murder laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

