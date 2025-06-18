Tension in Kinnaur: Family Feud Turns Fatal Over Land Dispute
A land dispute in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district led to the alleged murder of a teacher, Krishan Lal. Six family members were arrested for attacking Lal and others with weapons. The incident escalated into violence, resulting in serious injuries and a death. Investigations are ongoing.
In a shocking incident from Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, six members of a family stand accused of murdering Krishan Lal over a land dispute, according to local police reports on Wednesday.
Lal, a teacher, succumbed to injuries sustained during a brutal clash with another family on June 15, as tension over property ownership exploded into violence.
Authorities report that the accused, aged between 28 and 60, allegedly launched a vicious assault using rods and sickles. With investigations still underway, the incident has sparked multiple FIRs and invoked India's murder laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
