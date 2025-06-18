Tunnel Trouble: Convoy Collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

In a sudden turn of events on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 18 police personnel and 12 Bangladeshi nationals sustained injuries due to a vehicle pile-up. The incident occurred inside the Bhatan tunnel in Raigad district when one of the police convoy vehicles abruptly applied brakes, leading to a chain reaction among the eight-vehicle convoy.

The Bangladeshi nationals were previously arrested in the Mumbai region for illegal residency and were en route to Pune airport for deportation. The collision resulted in a significant traffic jam as police and rescue teams rushed to the scene, moving the injured to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai where one police officer remains in critical condition.

Authorities promptly cleared the expressway of the damaged vehicles to resume normal traffic flow. Meanwhile, a formal case has been lodged at the Rasayani police station, with senior officers visiting the hospital to assess the condition of the injured personnel. This incident highlights the potential hazards faced during deportation operations and convoy movements.

