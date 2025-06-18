Left Menu

Tunnel Trouble: Convoy Collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A sudden brake application led to a pile-up of police convoy vehicles in the Bhatan tunnel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, resulting in injuries to 18 police personnel and 12 Bangladeshi nationals. The nationals were being deported following their arrest for illegal stay. Traffic was disrupted but later restored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:41 IST
Tunnel Trouble: Convoy Collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sudden turn of events on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 18 police personnel and 12 Bangladeshi nationals sustained injuries due to a vehicle pile-up. The incident occurred inside the Bhatan tunnel in Raigad district when one of the police convoy vehicles abruptly applied brakes, leading to a chain reaction among the eight-vehicle convoy.

The Bangladeshi nationals were previously arrested in the Mumbai region for illegal residency and were en route to Pune airport for deportation. The collision resulted in a significant traffic jam as police and rescue teams rushed to the scene, moving the injured to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai where one police officer remains in critical condition.

Authorities promptly cleared the expressway of the damaged vehicles to resume normal traffic flow. Meanwhile, a formal case has been lodged at the Rasayani police station, with senior officers visiting the hospital to assess the condition of the injured personnel. This incident highlights the potential hazards faced during deportation operations and convoy movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

