India Condemns Pakistan's 'Theatre of Deception' Post Operation Sindoor
India strongly criticized Pakistan for its narrative around Operation Sindoor, conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Highlighting Pakistan's history of supporting terrorism, India emphasized its right to defensive measures. The situation further strained relations, prompting discussions on the Indus Water Treaty.
India strongly criticized Pakistan on Wednesday, accusing it of 'mischaracterizing' Operation Sindoor. This operation was launched by India in response to the tragic April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 Indian tourists were killed by terrorists from Pakistan.
Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, addressed the UN Human Rights Council, accusing Pakistan of turning the peaceful region of Jammu and Kashmir into a 'killing field.' He described Pakistan as a nation that harbors terrorists, making defensive actions a 'solemn duty' for India.
The tensions also affected water diplomacy, with India suspending the Indus Water Treaty as a punitive measure. Tyagi argued that Pakistan's misuse of the Treaty and its support for terrorism warranted a reassessment.
