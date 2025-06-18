Left Menu

Legal Turmoil: NCLAT Directs Review of Harsh Ruling Against Gensol Engineering

The Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has instructed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to hear a plea by former Gensol Engineering director Harsh Singh challenging a tribunal verdict for investigation against him. Singh, an independent director, argues he shouldn't be liable for the board's decisions in a case involving alleged fund misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:34 IST
Legal Turmoil: NCLAT Directs Review of Harsh Ruling Against Gensol Engineering
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has directed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to promptly hear a petition filed by Harsh Singh, former independent director of Gensol Engineering. Singh is challenging a verdict ordering an investigation into the company's directors and key individuals.

According to the NCLAT's recent decision dated June 16, Singh is granted a two-day window to file a vacation application against the NCLT's ruling. This follows allegations by SEBI against Gensol's co-founders for suspected fund misuse, leading Singh, a practicing advocate, to contend the order's severity given his former independent directorship.

The NCLT, whose Ahmedabad bench initially called for the inquiry on May 28, 2025, into Gensol's directors and senior personnel, is mandated to decide on the vacation application while ensuring due legal procedure. Meanwhile, insolvency proceedings against Gensol Engineering and Gensol EV Lease have also been initiated under NCLT directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025