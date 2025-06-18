Empowering Equitable Growth: Launch of Gender Budgeting Knowledge Hub
The Indian government's new Gender Budgeting Knowledge Hub aims to equip policymakers with essential tools to enhance gender budgeting practices. This initiative, led by Union Minister Annpurna Devi, will facilitate dialogue and innovative approaches, drawing participation from multiple ministries, states, and international organizations to promote gender-responsive governance.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the Indian government will unveil a specialized platform dedicated to enhancing gender budgeting practices, targeting policymakers and stakeholders nationwide.
Spearheaded by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the launch will include extensive consultations led by Union Minister Annpurna Devi, aiming to reinforce the country's commitment to gender-responsive governance.
The event will host representatives from 45 Central ministries, 20 state governments, and international organizations like UN Women, fostering dialogue to innovate gender budgeting methodologies essential for inclusive and equitable growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Mobilizes Resources to Combat GBV After Brutal Murder of Teen Girl
Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources
Vedanta Resources Targets Higher Credit Rating Amid Strategic Debt Reduction
India's Strategic Shift: Securing Rare Earth Resources
US shifts military resources in Middle East in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran retaliation, officials say, reports AP.