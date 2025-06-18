Empowering Equitable Growth: Launch of Gender Budgeting Knowledge Hub

On Thursday, the Indian government will unveil a specialized platform dedicated to enhancing gender budgeting practices, targeting policymakers and stakeholders nationwide.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the launch will include extensive consultations led by Union Minister Annpurna Devi, aiming to reinforce the country's commitment to gender-responsive governance.

The event will host representatives from 45 Central ministries, 20 state governments, and international organizations like UN Women, fostering dialogue to innovate gender budgeting methodologies essential for inclusive and equitable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)