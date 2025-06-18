Left Menu

Empowering Equitable Growth: Launch of Gender Budgeting Knowledge Hub

The Indian government's new Gender Budgeting Knowledge Hub aims to equip policymakers with essential tools to enhance gender budgeting practices. This initiative, led by Union Minister Annpurna Devi, will facilitate dialogue and innovative approaches, drawing participation from multiple ministries, states, and international organizations to promote gender-responsive governance.

On Thursday, the Indian government will unveil a specialized platform dedicated to enhancing gender budgeting practices, targeting policymakers and stakeholders nationwide.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the launch will include extensive consultations led by Union Minister Annpurna Devi, aiming to reinforce the country's commitment to gender-responsive governance.

The event will host representatives from 45 Central ministries, 20 state governments, and international organizations like UN Women, fostering dialogue to innovate gender budgeting methodologies essential for inclusive and equitable growth.

