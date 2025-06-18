Pentagon's Conundrum: Strategic Options on Iran Amid Controversies

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared before lawmakers to discuss military strategies concerning Iran, providing President Donald Trump with potential courses of action. However, Hegseth remained reticent about military plans to assist Israeli strikes, which could potentially entangle the US in broader Middle East conflicts.

During the Senate Armed Services Committee session, Hegseth emphasized the provision of 'maximum force protection' for US troops stationed in the region. Yet, he refrained from confirming if the US would supply Israel with specific military capabilities, leaving their next moves undisclosed.

Hegseth's hearings have often been overshadowed by numerous controversies, including his use of unsecured communication apps and his push for social reforms within the Pentagon. He is under scrutiny for these actions, alongside criticisms over the lack of detailed budget disclosures, attributed to the Trump administration's unprecedented defense spending plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)